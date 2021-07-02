-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Nevro reported earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.40.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nevro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $55,290,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,428,000 after acquiring an additional 204,465 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter worth about $25,866,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 1,523.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $163.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.34. Nevro has a 1 year low of $111.87 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

