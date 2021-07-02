$0.69 EPS Expected for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. U.S. Concrete reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Concrete.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

USCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities downgraded U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist increased their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,099 shares of company stock valued at $132,798 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USCR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,475,000 after buying an additional 137,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USCR traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $73.92. 4,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.57. U.S. Concrete has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.