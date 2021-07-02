$0.63 EPS Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of ($1.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of PPBI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.72. 260,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

