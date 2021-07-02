$0.50 EPS Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.58. The Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.68.

NYSE EL opened at $317.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $185.48 and a 12-month high of $320.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 337,800 shares of company stock worth $103,109,669. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,648,000 after purchasing an additional 418,009 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 461,104 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,333,000 after purchasing an additional 487,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

