$0.49 EPS Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

NYSE DEN opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 205.03 and a beta of 3.78. Denbury has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Denbury by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after buying an additional 814,618 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $58,151,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Denbury by 5,772.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 85,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,467,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

