$0.47 EPS Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Avangrid reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in Avangrid by 22.3% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 121,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 158,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.47. 4,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,631. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.22. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

