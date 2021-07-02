$0.46 EPS Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.57. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 204.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

SKX opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.33. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 35,735.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,729,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 81,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.