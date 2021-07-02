$0.46 EPS Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. First Community posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FCCO traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,483. The stock has a market cap of $154.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.56. First Community has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 47,302 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Community by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First Community by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 68,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

