-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01).

CRVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.68. 76,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.66. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

