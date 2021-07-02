$0.10 EPS Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Trip.com Group reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trip.com Group.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $35.35. 19,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,077. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $561,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,546,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after buying an additional 2,978,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3,127.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.