$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million.

Several analysts have commented on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In related news, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $153,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,627.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,616.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $34,781,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $940,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

MAX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,876. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.40.

MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

