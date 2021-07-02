-$0.01 EPS Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.06. TechnipFMC reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 2.25.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.