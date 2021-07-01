Zuora Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,598 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,993% compared to the typical daily volume of 84 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

Get Zuora alerts:

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $266,755.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,401 shares of company stock worth $1,168,180. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 60.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZUO opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88. Zuora has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.