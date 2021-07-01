zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Trading 5.7% Higher

zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $322.50 and last traded at $322.50. 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.12.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

