ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $3,977,555.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 74,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $3,977,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 375,453 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $19,786,373.10.

On Monday, June 21st, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 21,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,118,000.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $119,646.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $52.17 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion and a PE ratio of -1,303.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,485 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,548,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,407,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,989.0% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,210,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

