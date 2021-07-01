ZKSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $148.57 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $148.57 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00046138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00139536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00170939 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,630.94 or 1.00175774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002894 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

