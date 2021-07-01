ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 297,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,809,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZK International Group by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.