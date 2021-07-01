Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZG. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.04.
NASDAQ:ZG opened at $122.53 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 765.86, a PEG ratio of 87.92 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.
