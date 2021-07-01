Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZG. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.04.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $122.53 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 765.86, a PEG ratio of 87.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

