ZEON Trading Up 44.3% This Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. ZEON has a market cap of $94.75 million and $527,212.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00054589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00019404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.51 or 0.00712695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,691.35 or 0.07844575 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars.

