Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Up 73.3% in June

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 824,200 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the May 31st total of 475,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Zedge in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZDGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Zedge during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zedge during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zedge by 936.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Zedge by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Zedge during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 24.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,644. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.24. Zedge has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $245.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

