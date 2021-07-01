Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Zalando from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zalando has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $62.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

