Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) to Hold

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Technologies Inc. is a security technology company. It focuses on delivering modern policing solutions to customers, primarily consisting of law enforcement and security personnel. The company’s products consist of BolaWrap 100 which is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device. Wrap Technologies Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WRAP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Wrap Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ WRAP opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37. Wrap Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $297.89 million, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 326.52%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wrap Technologies will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Wrap Technologies news, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $69,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,507.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Parris sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $98,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,063.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $340,200. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

