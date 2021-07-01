Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Buy

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

HBCP stock opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $331.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.