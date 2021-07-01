Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of UCTT opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,044 shares of company stock worth $1,629,107. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

