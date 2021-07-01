Zacks Investment Research Lowers SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Hold

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $62.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that SeaChange International will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaChange International news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 507,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 45,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

