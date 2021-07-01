Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on SQNS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $213.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.62. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,264,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,639,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 458,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 46,490 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.