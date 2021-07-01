Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Hold

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. 758,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,762. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 2.04.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,167 shares in the company, valued at $506,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,317 shares of company stock worth $2,929,126. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 10.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

