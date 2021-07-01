Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) to Hold

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE ETH opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $695.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 180,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,687,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 581.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 117,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 110,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

