Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to Hold

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.01.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 323.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.2% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,720,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

