Zacks: Brokerages Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,759 over the last 90 days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Photronics by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 1,493.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $13.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.