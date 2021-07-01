Zacks: Brokerages Expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will announce sales of $267.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $266.46 million. Omnicell posted sales of $199.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omnicell.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.75.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 180,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 327,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,587,000 after buying an additional 31,616 shares during the period.

Shares of OMCL traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,742. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $152.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 196.69, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.37.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicell (OMCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.