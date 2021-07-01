Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $1.01. Ocugen reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 363.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ocugen.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 280,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,631,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 4.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

In other news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $69,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,069,795 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after buying an additional 1,196,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 34.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 418,757 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 4,917.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 559,479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $2,745,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ocugen by 17.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocugen (OCGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.