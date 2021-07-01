Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $982.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $588,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,325. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 67,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,195 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 43,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 43,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

