Zacks: Brokerages Expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings. electroCore reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 83.12% and a negative net margin of 527.89%.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 3,496.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 41.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 142,085 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 100.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 109,602 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 188.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 84,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. 33,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,593. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.31. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

