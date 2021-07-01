Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.71 Million

Brokerages expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to post sales of $101.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.22 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $65.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $388.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.89 million to $397.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $445.90 million, with estimates ranging from $423.45 million to $463.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Chuy’s stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 177,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,111. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $744.68 million, a P/E ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.57.

In other Chuy’s news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 17,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $804,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,952 shares of company stock worth $4,968,175. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 41,452 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after buying an additional 115,063 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 113,338 shares in the last quarter.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.