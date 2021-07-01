Zacks: Brokerages Expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Post $1.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.14. Best Buy posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $9.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,988 shares of company stock worth $21,602,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $114.98 on Monday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

