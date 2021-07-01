Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.39. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings per share of $2.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,968,000 after purchasing an additional 655,652 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after acquiring an additional 972,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after acquiring an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after purchasing an additional 135,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,677. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.