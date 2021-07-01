Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.80 Billion

Brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to announce sales of $58.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $63.35 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $32.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $243.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.04 billion to $253.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $249.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $234.52 billion to $265.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.81.

XOM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,746,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,703,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.62. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 442,248 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 219,403 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 46,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

