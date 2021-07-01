Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $688.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce sales of $688.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $686.00 million and the highest is $690.23 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $527.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

EEFT traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.56. 287,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,847. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.28 and a beta of 1.66. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

