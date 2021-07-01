Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will post $2.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.51 million and the lowest is $2.14 million. Curis reported sales of $2.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.16 million to $10.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.84 million, with estimates ranging from $10.80 million to $12.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jonestrading increased their target price on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Curis in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Curis stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 2.95.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

