Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Brokerages expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post $4.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.48 billion and the lowest is $4.43 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $17.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $19.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,689,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

