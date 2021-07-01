Zacks: Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). Target Hospitality posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.