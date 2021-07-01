Zacks: Analysts Expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will report sales of $171.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.10 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $558.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $706.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $726.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $670.05 million, with estimates ranging from $619.00 million to $721.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%.

PMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PMT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.98. 3,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,801. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

