Zacks: Analysts Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.29 Million

Analysts expect that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will announce sales of $10.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.25 million. Immatics reported sales of $7.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $41.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.33 million to $42.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $41.38 million, with estimates ranging from $39.45 million to $44.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMTX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Immatics by 121.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,731 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Immatics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 457,265 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Immatics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,082,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immatics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 94,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Immatics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 88,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Immatics stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $11.73. 47,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,321. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.69. Immatics has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

