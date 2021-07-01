Zacks: Analysts Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Brokerages expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.87. Crocs reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CROX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 over the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CROX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.00. 1,295,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.69. Crocs has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $118.68.

Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

