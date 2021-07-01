Zacks: Analysts Expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.25). AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.55 million.

AGFS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

AGFS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.07. 4,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,450. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

