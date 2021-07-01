Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will announce $2.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.33 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $8.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 331,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,174. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.82. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $46.40 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

