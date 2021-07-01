Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to Announce -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to announce earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.39). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $44.12 on Monday. Pulmonx has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $69.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $228,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $1,093,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,229,895 shares in the company, valued at $53,807,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 749,188 shares of company stock worth $32,621,791 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pulmonx by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pulmonx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

