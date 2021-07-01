Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). IRIDEX posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in IRIDEX by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 146,178 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 59,407 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $742,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $1,238,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $89,000. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRIX traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.27. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.47.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.