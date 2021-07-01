Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $219.68 Million

Analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to announce $219.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.10 million and the highest is $221.25 million. Cumulus Media posted sales of $146.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $941.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $937.98 million to $944.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMLS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $299.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.20. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

